Bishop Paul Ssemogerere named as Archbishop Lwanga’s successor

Pope Francis has named Bishop Paul Ssemogerere as the new Archbishop of the Diocese of Kampala to succeed Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who died in April. Ssemogerere, who is the 6th Archbishop of Kampala, has been the caretaker of the Archdiocese since the death of Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.