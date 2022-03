Bishop Niringiye condemns negative culture towards work

Bishop Zac Niringiye has called out leaders to help in fighting the negative culture towards work that has been slowly growing within the country. Bishop Niringiye reflected on the crisis that the country is facing in regard to employment and perception among the masses. Bishop Niringiye made these remarks at the 12th graduation ceremony for Clark International University. The event saw more than 300 students graduate from the institution.