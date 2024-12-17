Bank of Uganda recovers $8.2 million after fund loss

Central Bank officials have told the parliamentary oversight committee (COSASE) that the more than 60 billion shillings that went missing from their accounts were not caused by hackers, but rather they received a faulty order from the finance ministry. The committee was surprised at how these officials admitted that taxpayer money had gone to two banks in different countries without any way of tracing how to secure it. However recently, the Bank of Uganda deputy governor told the press during a monetary policy committee meeting, that the central bank has since recovered $8.205 million of the funds that had been sent to MJS International, London, UK, and these funds have been credited back to the Uganda government consolidated fund account in the Bank of Uganda.