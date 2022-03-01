Author Kakwenza files torture case in EA court of justice

Outspoken author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has filed a case in the East African Court of Justice in a matter, in which he wants compensation for the torture and detention meted out against him early this year. Filed on his behalf by his Ugandan lawyers, Kiiza and Mugisha advocates, Rukirabashaija has asked for several remedies, including an unspecified compensation for the pain he endured under detention, as well as a declaration that the torture, detention and searches of his home were carried out against the law, among others.