Auditor General: UGX 316.6 billion in expired medicines written off

According to the Auditor General’s Report for the financial year 2023/24, medicines worth 316.6 billion shillings were written off after they expired. These include millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccines, ARVs, and test kits. The Auditor General stated that this represents a significant waste of resources that could have been allocated to other pressing healthcare needs. The same report also indicated that government agencies overpaid 30 billion shillings in pensions and gratuities to various individuals. These highlights were contained in the audit report handed to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa today. It was also Edward Akol's first report since his appointment as Auditor General.