Fighting in the volatile North Kivu province continues to escalate as the M-23 attempts to march to the provisional capital, Goma. They are facing a combined force of the DR Congo government, who are supported by a Southern African Development Community force consisting of fighters from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania. The use of highly sophisticated weapons could put more civilian lives in harm's way.