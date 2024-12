Archbishop Ssemogerere urges government to use tax revenue wisely

The Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has urged the government to always be lenient with the public when exercising its duties. His call came as he presided over celebrations marking 10 years of the St. Charles Lwanga Parish in Ntinda. In his sermon, the archbishop tasked the government with using tax revenue wisely so that more Ugandans could benefit. Baker Ssenyonga Mulinde has more in this report.