Archbishop Ssemogerere bids farewell to Kasana-Luwero diocese

The Archbishop of Kampala Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere has condemned security officers who defy president Museveni’s directives barring them from infringing on people’s rights by beating and mistreating them. Ssemogerere led the Christmas mass at Kasana-Luwero Diocese Cathedral, his former apostolic duty station.