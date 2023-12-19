Archbishop Kazimba Mugalu says most priests are power hungry

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, has expressed dissatisfaction with some church leaders and congregation who are fighting for power for their own benefit. The Archbishop says becoming a bishop is not about seizing power but serving the Church. This follows a number of conflicts that rocked the Church of Uganda this year, with the majority revolving around the election of new bishops. He delivered his Christmas message today in Kampala.