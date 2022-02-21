Archbishop Kaziimba urges unity as South Ankole diocese makes 10 years

The Archbishop of the church of Uganda, the Most Rev Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu, has made a call for unity and commitment to harness the past achievements in the South Ankole diocese. Kazimba made the revelations as he presided over the celebration of the 10 years of the South Ankole Diocese at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate Ntungamo. According to him, 10 years should be a symbol of achievement that there is no falling back but also serve as an encouragement to move forward. The Arch Bishop also officially received Itojo Archdeaconry to be part of the South Ankole Diocese after ten years of waiting