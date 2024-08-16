Apac authorities seize over 700 bags of charcoal

Authorities in Apac District have impounded more than 700 bags of charcoal from traders en route to Kampala across the River Nile on MV Masindi Ferry. The trucks carrying the charcoal were seized during an operation conducted over the last four weeks along Rwenkunye-Apac Road, led by Apac Resident District Commissioner George Abudul with the assistance of police and UPDF personnel. The charcoal was being transported from Adjumani, Amuru, Nwoya, and Pader Districts in Northern Uganda.