Ambitious move to transition from agro life to information age

Uganda's Vision 2040 outlines an ambitious path to transition from an agrarian economy to a knowledge-based society, aiming to achieve middle-income status by 2040, with the integration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) being central to this vision. The launch of the AVR Cluster Centre at UICT marks a significant step towards this goal, positioning Uganda at the forefront of educational innovation and revolutionizing learning through immersive technology, accelerating the nation's journey towards a knowledge-driven future.