Ambassador Paul Mukumbya leads efforts to Ppromote Uganda as a top tourism destination

The Government of Uganda has recently intensified efforts to strengthen the role of its missions abroad, aiming to promote and safeguard the country’s interests in pursuit of inclusive, equitable, and sustainable growth. In the FY 2024/25, the government allocated 55 billion shillings to embassies and missions, supporting efforts to position Uganda as a top tourism destination. Tonight, we bring you the story of Ambassador Paul Mukumbya, the Consul General at Uganda's Consulate in Mombasa. He is spearheading efforts to market Uganda as a destination of choice, collaborating with hundreds of tour operators in both Uganda and Kenya.