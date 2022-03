Ambassador Kinobe winds up four year tour of duty in Sudan

Ambassador James William Kinobe has wound up four years of his tour of duty in Sudan. Kinobe met with Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, President of The Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan to bid him farewell. He spoke of the need to reactivate Bilateral Cooperation frameworks including the Joint Ministerial and Political Commissions which are critical in facilitating consistent and regular interaction between the two countries.