Amama Mbabazi condemns torture, explains his new role

Former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi has condemned torture saying it is not a civilized way of doing anything. Addressing the media at his home in Kololo for the first time in six years, Mbabazi who announced that he had been appointed Chairman of the Africa Global Security Foundation, also took the chance to clarify on his new relationship with President Yoweri Museveni.