Amama Mbabazi asks gov’t to make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory

Former Presidential Candidate Amama Mbabazi has called upon the Ministry of Health to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory. He added that unvaccinated people should not be allowed access to public areas such as schools, supermarkets, some workplaces among others. This as he flagged off the COVID-19 marathon on Sunday at Kololo Airstrip. The run was organised by Mary Karooro Okurut and attended by officials from the ministry of health