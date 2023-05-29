Activists to challengeAnti-Homosexuality Law in constitutional court

As expected, eleven individuals have petitioned the constitutional court, challenging the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023. This comes hours after President Museveni assented to the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 making it a law. The eleven petitioners include former Makerere University law don Prof. Sylvia Tamale, West Budama North MP Fox Odoi as well as journalist Andrew Mwenda. They want the court to quash the Anti-Homosexuality Act 2023.