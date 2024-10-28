Acting KCCA ED says; president Museveni approved Ghanian company

President Museveni has given the green light to Kampala Capital City Authority to sign the Ghanaian Jospong Group of Companies to establish a recycling plant at Kiteezi, despite a recommendation from the Inspectorate of Government, that raised concerns about the investment. In an exclusive interview with NTV today, KCCA’s acting Executive Director Frank Nyakaana Rusa said that President Museveni had conducted a thorough due diligence, including consultations with the President of Ghana. The move was intended to affirm the investor's credibility and address earlier reservations and fears regarding the project’s viability and the credibility of the Ghanaian company. As David Ijjo spoke to the KCCA interim ED.