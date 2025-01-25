Acting BOU Governor calls for action on rising teenage pregnancies in Albertine region

The Acting Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Dr. Michael Atingi Ego, is calling on the public to address the alarming rates of teenage pregnancy prevalence in the Albertine Region. This follows reports from Kigorobya Health Centre IV in Hoima District, indicating that in the last two quarters of this financial year, they had received 650 antenatal mothers, 25% of whom were teenage mothers. Dr. Atingi Ego's comments highlight the alarming nature of the situation and the need for it to be addressed by various partners. His call came during the commissioning of an operating theatre at Kigorobya Health Centre IV in Hoima District, which was built with support from the Bank of Uganda.