Access to Emyooga funds improves Kapchorwa women’s lives

With over 270 members and UGX 147 million in loans disbursed, the Kapchorwa Municipality Tailors Emyooga Sacco is a cornerstone of community and economic growth. It not only enhances financial independence but also cultivates unity and cooperation among its members. Jocelyn Chepkurui, a Sacco member, shares her transformative journey from a senior two school dropout to one of the town's most respected tailors, a testament to the power of opportunity and diligence.