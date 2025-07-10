ABSA Uganda relaunches business club to boost SME growth

Absa Bank Uganda has relaunched its Business Club, offering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to a structured support platform for just 40,000 shillings a month. The initiative is part of the bank’s renewed SME engagement strategy for the second half of 2025, which includes regional trade missions and awareness campaigns across the country. Absa Uganda’s Credit Director, Rachel Rwakatungu, says the initiative is designed to help SMEs build sustainable, future-ready businesses and tap into both local and international markets.