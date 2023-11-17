58% increase in number of females registering for UBTEB

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board has noted a further increase in the number of females registering for vocational exams this year, compared to boys. Out of the 102,132 students who registered for November - December 2023 exams, 34,822 females registered while 67,310 are males. This represents a 58.6% increment compared to those who registered for July - August exams. Announcing the start of exams on Monday, UBTEB executive secretary Onesmus Oyesigye, cautioned candidates against engaging in malpractice.