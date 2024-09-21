52-Year-Old South Sudanese refugee enrolls in primary school

They say education is the key to success and a crucial part of a society's growth and progress. It promotes personal development by expanding knowledge, improving cognitive abilities, and fostering critical thinking. Even in old age, there is a desire for learning. Tonight, we share the story of a 52-year-old South Sudanese refugee who decided to return to school after nearly three decades away from the classroom. He is now in Primary 5 at Canrom Primary School in Kiryandongo District, sharing a classroom with learners young enough to be his children and grandchildren.