5 dead, 30 injured after speeding lorry overturns in Mubende

Over 40 people were involved in an accident on Wednesday night in Mubende District. This happened after a lorry caring seasonal markets traders with their goods overturned in Kiyuuya village, Mubende District. The accident left 5 dead and over 30 injured. Police investigations carried out so far indicate how the incident may have been caused by over speeding and loading.