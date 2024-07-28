11 priests and nine deacons ordained at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral in Bujumbura

11 priests and nine deacons have been ordained at Our Lady of Lourdes Cathedral Bujumbura, in Hoima City. The Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese Vincent Kirabo ordained them. Bishop Kirabo asked the new priests priests and deacons to preach the gospel of the lord to Christians tasking them to be faithful, committed, trustworthy, and disciplined. Barnabas Tinkansimire the Buyaga West MP asked politicians not to turn the new priests into their political agents because they are ministers of Jesus Christ who are supposed to be apolitical. The new priests have been posted to various parishes in the Diocese.