UMEME COMPENSATION :Energy Ministry disputes $200 million

The government has estimated compensation of $200 million to UMEME for its investments in Uganda’s power distribution over the past 20 years. This comes as UMEME’s concession agreement with the government is set to expire on March 31, 2025. However, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development clarified that the final figure will be determined after an audit by the Auditor General to assess the value of UMEME’s investments. These developments were discussed during a meeting between Members of Parliament from the Natural Resources and Environment Committee and the Ministry of Energy, as the ministry defended its proposed budget of three trillion shillings for the 2025/26 financial year.