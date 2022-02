UGANDA-RWANDA BORDER: Manufacturers want remaining restrictions to be lifted

The Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) is optimistic that the situation at the Katuna border will soon normalize. Daniel Birungi, the Executive Director of UMA says that on Wednesday 10 trucks carrying Ugandan products entered Rwanda while 20 crossed over from Rwanda. Birungi has asked the government to fast-track the harmonization of different issues on both sides of the border.