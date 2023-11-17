UBOS highlights importance of statistics

The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics has emphasised the importance of proper data and statistics in facilitating evidence-based planning in budgeting and resource allocation. This was at the dissemination of the National Standard Indicator framework at the Bureau’s head office in Kampala, as part of activities to celebrate the Africa Statistics week. The framework seeks to guide government departments and agencies in the production and dissemination of demand driven statistics to ease monitoring and reporting on development programmes.