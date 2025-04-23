Pope’s body moved to Vatican , lying in an open casket, accompanied by cardinals

The coffin carrying the body of Pope Francis was taken in a procession on Wednesday to St. Peter's Basilica.After the blessing at the Casa Santa Marta's chapel, his body, lying in an open casket, was accompanied by cardinals as it was carried through St. Peter's square, where worshipers applauded the late Pope. Francis, a groundbreaking reformer, died aged 88 on Monday from a stroke and cardiac arrest, ending an often turbulent 12-year reign in which he repeatedly clashed with traditionalists and championed the poor and marginalised.