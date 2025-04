NIC Netball Club gain momentum after win over Prisons

Uganda Prisons netball club are determined to correct their mistake and return to winning ways when they take on Busia Greater Lions next weekend. The league defending champions lost their netball league opener to NIC by 55-44 at the Hamz Stadium in Nakivubo. Meanwhile, NIC coach Ali Mugisha says the win gave his team momentum and determination to continue winning as they look forward to winning the trophy this season.