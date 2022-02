Minister Nankabirwa to take action against some fuel suppliers

Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa will meet fuel dealers next week following the rise in fuel prices in recent weeks. Nankabirwa has hinted on withdrawing the operating licences of dealers who have not lowered the price of fuel even after the truck drivers strike over COVID-19 restrictions ended and the fuel was made available. The prices are still hovering at the 5,000 shillings for a litre of fuel mark.