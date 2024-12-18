Makerere starts construction of research school home

The Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, has laid the foundation stone for the construction of the School of Graduate Studies and Research at Makerere University.This will house lecture and seminar rooms, innovation spaces, and PhD student rooms, among others. According to the university, the building will enhance graduate training and provide essential support services for postgraduate education. Also, the Minister officially opened the renovated Lumumba Hall of Residence and the new School of Law building.