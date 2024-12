Kampala Capital City Authority confirms acquisition of new landfill

Nearly four months after the Kiteezi landfill collapse, Kampala Capital City Authority officials have identified a new landfill site in Buyala along Kampala-Mityana Road. The 200-acre facility will include a processing plant for turning waste into usable products. Frank Rusa, speaking during an end-of-year party for city cleaners, said the site will enhance waste management in the city.