Ibanda Court remands five men and three women for Suleiman Chemonges’ death

The Magistrates' Court in Ibanda has remanded 8 of the 40 people arrested for participating in the murder of Police constable Suleiman Chemonges, during a funeral, 10 days ago.Those remanded, five men and three women are to be jailed at Nyabuhikye Prisons until the 6th of May, when their matter will return for mention. The accused and others at large are said to have participated in the mob justice attack against Chemonges at a funeral, for one of the residents, Razaro Kahangire.