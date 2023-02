Health Ministry to stop recruitment of interns

Medical interns who were hoping to be recruited by the ministry of health after their internship will have to wait a bit longer. A letter by the Health Ministry's Permanent Secretary Dr. Diana Atwine to the interns' federation states that the ministry will not be able to absorb them into its workforce. Dr. Atwine has blamed this on the absence of vacancies and funds to cater for the wages of the medical interns if they are recruited.