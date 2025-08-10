Former LC5 aspirants threaten to run as independents

A group of NRM members who lost in the LC5 primaries held in Kiryandongo District have threatened to leave the party and support independent candidates if their petition regarding alleged irregularities is not addressed properly. Key complaints include voter importation from outside Kiryandongo district, non-Ugandans voting in the electoral process, manipulated registers and corruption involving local NRM electoral officials. The petitioners are demanding the intervention of President Yoweri Museveni and the removal of Dr. Tanga Odoi, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairman, whom they accuse of ignoring reports of misconduct.