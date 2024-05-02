Daniele Nyirandutiye officially takes office today

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) mission will continue to provide unfettered support to Uganda as has been for the last six decades despite fears of funding cuts to some projects like malaria and HIV/AIDS. Daniele Nyirandutiye officially takes office today after a swearing-in ceremony at the US Embassy in Kampala. Nyirandutiye, the new mission director and first black woman to hold the position spoke to NTV's Walter Mwesigye.