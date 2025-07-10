Customer experience association launches Kampala chapter to tackle service delivery gaps

A regional organisation, the Customer Experience Association, has officially opened its Kampala chapter, aiming to bridge Uganda’s widening skills gap in customer service. Officials say poor customer experience has undermined the reputation of hundreds of businesses across key sectors, including hospitality, and continues to affect client satisfaction and loyalty. According to the Association’s Programmes Director, Sonia Karamaji Kasaga, the initiative seeks to elevate the standard of customer relations in Uganda and strengthen the country’s competitiveness in service delivery.