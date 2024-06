Cassava farmers in Teso region decry falling prices

Cassava farmers across Teso Region are counting losses following a drastic drop in demand and price of cassava since February this year. Currently, the price of dried cassava in an open market sells between 4,500 and 5,500 shillings a basin down from 25,000 in February this year while a kilogram of fresh cassava sells at one hundred and fifty shillings down from three hundred shillings in December last year.