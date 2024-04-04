Acholi Scholarships fund is being supported by residents in the region

A section of Acholi leaders have established a Scholarship Fund to Support the education of less privileged children in the region. Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, former Uganda People's Congress president Ambassador Olara Otunnu, and the chairperson Acholi Parliamentary Group, Anthony Akol launched the drive in Attiak Town Council, Amuru district. The fund seeks to provide and revive quality and affordable education among vulnerable households in Acholi sub-region. The promoters of the fund also intend to rebuild six traditional schools in the region to provide affordable quality education.