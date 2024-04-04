Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two siblings beheaded in suspected ritual sacrifice
  • 2 National One dead, schools closed as floods wreak havoc in Butaleja
  • 3 National How democracy academy can shape Uganda’s young politicians
  • 4 National Security guard, two others beaten to death over theft in Kayunga
  • 5 National Man who wrestled armed robbers, recovered police gun wants reward