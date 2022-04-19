Young entrepreneurs fail at business formalisation

The majority of Uganda’s entrepreneurs, despite showing great promise, are still being challenged by the failure to formalise their startups and this is keeping investors away. This is according to a business coaching program supported by the Uganda industrial research institute (UIRI). The program through enterprise apprenticeship has reported a 70% connection rate but the majority failed at the documentation level, thus reducing investment prospects. Ronald Masiga the head of the program is calling on gov’t for more support in this area.