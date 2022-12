WORLD BANK ECONOMIC UPDATE: Exports could reach Shs9bn dollars

Economic growth for Uganda is projected by the World Bank to reach 5.3% next in 2023 and could expand to 6.4% levels in 2024. This is contained in the World Bank Economic Update on Uganda. The report also indicates that the country's export returns could reach 9 billion dollars if the right infrastructure is established. Racheal Nabisubi reports.