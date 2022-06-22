Will Djibouti become a market for Uganda’s organic food?

Uganda could earn millions of dollars from its fresh organic agricultural products from neighbouring countries in the Horn of Africa such as Djibouti, which is estimated to be 90% a desert. Richard Karumuna the Djibouti consular to Uganda says among the most on-demand produce include Pineapples and bananas among others. He is also advising Uganda airlines to add to its Mogadishu destination a connection to Djibouti in order to solve the transport challenge for the country’s exports and passenger services.