WASTE RECYCLING: 100 million machines donated to youth

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and private sector players are now working towards achieving a smart city, but to begin with, focusing on waste management to make money especially for millions of jobless and semi-skilled youth. To this end, the Uganda plastic recycling association Uganda and the Kampala Capital City Authority have extended industrial waste management machines worth 100 million shillings to youth in Kampala which they say will be used to turn sort or turn rubbish into usable renewable energy materials among others.