Waiver of South African visa fees slated for January 2024 for business people

Come 2024, bona fide official business travellers from Uganda could enjoy a port of entry visa on arrival privilege to South Africa, this is after officials pledged to finalise processes that will see Uganda join countries like Tanzania and Kenya in the EAC region. This and other barriers to trade and investment were discussed at a recent South Africa Uganda summit. Betty Ndagire has more.