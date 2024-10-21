UMRA, PostBank partner to boost financial inclusion

The Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority (UMRA) and PostBank Uganda have entered a partnership aimed at boosting financial inclusion. According to officials, the memorandum of understanding will also include the digitization of Tier IV microfinance institutions, empowering last-mile beneficiaries to participate in government programs aimed at improving their livelihoods. Edith Tusuubira, the Executive Director of UMRA, said the collaboration addresses critical challenges such as difficulties in transaction tracking and vulnerabilities to fraud.