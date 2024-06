Ugandan Fintech targets UGX 2.4 trillion in diaspora remittances

Financial institutions and payment firms in the financial technology space have set a target of 2.4 trillion shillings in diaspora remittances from Ugandans living and working abroad. Officials at Stanbic Bank's Flexi-pay have entered a partnership with other payment processors to grow transactions from the current 1.43 billion shillings recorded in the calendar year 2023, up from 1.3 billion dollars in the year 2022.