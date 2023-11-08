Uganda -UAE trade aiming to grow trade beyond USD 2.3bn

Uganda is urging the UAE to work towards reducing the trade deficit between he two countries, the vice president Jesica Alupo and Trade Henry Mwebesa while appearing at the Uganda UAE trade mission east Africa summit saying Uganda is keen on increasing export volumes beyond the current 2.3 billion dollars annually, especially for Gold, fish and coffee to the region and development in areas such as scientific research. The head of the export promotions board, Elly Twineyo rallying Arabs on value addition.