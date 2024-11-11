Uganda to host golfing tourists from Kenya

Uganda is hosting hundreds of golfing tourists from neighboring Kenya, some drove all the way from Nairobi, to tee-off in Kampala, alongside their Uganda counterparts at the Kampala golf club. These activities, supported by the Uganda consulate in Mombasa, are being held as a precursor to the Uganda-Kenya coast tourism conference due next week. The consular general said, that adding golfing visitors to tour Uganda’s premium destinations, will significantly increase arrivals, especially in the gold ticket segment.