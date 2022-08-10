UGANDA-SOMALIA FORUM: Country open to business

Somali president Hassan Sheikh Muhamud has pledged his country’s support to the business community and country at large, on the access to trade and investment opportunities in the horn of the African state. President Muhamud, who is on a two-date state visit, also witnessed alongside President Museveni the signing of a pact between the two countries on strengthening cooperation. Somalia recently applied to join the East African Community. Betty Ndagire reports.